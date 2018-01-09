Smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensor showcased at CES 2018

Fingerprint scanners have been one of the most preferred way of authentication on smartphones, sitting either on the front or the rear of the smartphone. Some even tried to move to the side bezel, but it wasn't a huge success. With companies shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity display, it doesn't leave any room for fingerprint scanner below the display. Apple too was expected to come up with in-display TouchID but the company went ahead with FaceID facial recognition on the iPhone X. But at CES this year, a couple of handset players are incorporating the in-display fingerprint sensor to their smartphones, which are ready to go into mass production.

Chinese smartphone player, Vivo, showcased its first smartphone to feature in-display fingerprint scanning technology. Vivo claims that the latest fingerprint scanning technology delivers a whole new mobile experience by enabling users to unlock their smartphone through one-touch fingerprint scanning directly on the smartphone display, while solving the industry's challenge of providing a better and more convenient fingerprint authentication experience in future smartphones. Vivo was not alone as another company, Doogee, has incorporated a fingerprint sensor underneath a 6.2 inch display on the Doogee V.

Powered by Synaptics, the Clear ID Optical Sensors are faster, convenient and secure over other alternative biometrics. It has been designed for smartphones with infinity displays. The Synaptics, the Clear ID in-display fingerprint sensors magically activate in the display only when needed. Clear ID is faster than alternative biometrics such as 3D facial, highly-secure with SentryPoint technology, and very convenient with one-touch/one-step biometric authentication directly in the touchscreen display area of smartphones.