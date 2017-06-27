Vodafone offers Netflix subscription on select postpaid plans

India's second largest mobile operator Vodafone has joined hands with Netflix to offer its Vodafone Red customers up to one year subscription of the internet television network, on select plans.

New postpaid customers opting for Vodafone Red plans as well as existing Red customers will get Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500 or Rs 6,000 based on their plan, a company release said here.

Netflix offers a gamut of shows which includes Narcos, House of Cards and The Crown, as well as films, documentaries and original stand-up comedy specials including Vir Das: Abroad Understanding and the upcoming Things They Wouldn?t Let Me Say by Aditi Mittal.

Commenting on the offer, Sandeep Kataria, Director - Commercial, Vodafone India, said that the company had done extensive data usage analysis of its customers and found that postpaid Red customers spent a significant amount of time on video streaming.

"Also, subscription to Video on Demand services is on the rise amongst our customers. The increased uptake of video content has led us to enter into strategic partnerships with...digital media players like Netflix," Kataria said.

