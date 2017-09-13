WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton is leaving to start his non-profit

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton will leave the company to start his own non-profit foundation, Acton said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"After 8 years at WhatsApp, I have decided to move on and start a new chapter in my life. I am very fortunate at my age to have the flexibility to take new risks and focus on what I'm passionate about. I've decided to start a non-profit focused at the intersection of nonprofit, technology and communications. It's something I've thought about for a while, and now it's time to just focus and execute. I'll have more to share in the coming months," Acton said in a Facebook post.

"This decision is, of course, a tough one. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished in only a few years, and it's humbling to see that so many people rely on WhatsApp every day," he added.

In 2014, Facebook bought Whatsapp for $19 billion in cash and stock deal. Acton, an alumnus of Stanford University, has spent eight years with WhatsApp.

Acton co-founded the messaging service with Ukrainian immigrant Jan Koum in 2009. They worked at Yahoo before starting Whatsapp.