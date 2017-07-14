WhatsApp new update: Send any type of documents and change font format within chats

WhatsApp users are finally getting the stable version for all type of file transfers. The feature was made available to WhatsApp beta users last month. The new update can be downloaded from Android's Play Store. The new update will essentially make sharing pictures and any kind of file formats easy for the users.

Other than the new file sharing feature, users will also be able to change the text format within the application. In order to do so, when typing text in a chat, you can tap and hold to select the text to easily bold, strikethrough or italicize it.

While using the in-app camera, the user can now swipe up to get a preview of all the photos and videos for easy uploads.

Other than these changes, the in-app calling feature will also get a slightly modified layout. Instead of swiping to the left or right to pick up or reject a call the user will now have to swipe up to pick or reject calls.

One of the most popular uses of the instant messaging application was to send and receive pictures. While the feature proved to be really helpful, having all the pictures downloaded one after the other made it inconvenient to classify.

Now with the new feature users can directly send the entire album of pictures which will show as one folder and can even be viewed separately.

iPhone users also get the feature to send multiple images under one folder for easy access and uncluttered chats.