Xiaomi's 3rd Mi anniversary: Redmi 4A at Re 1, earphones, powerbanks on offer

Xiaomi's annual sale and it's 3rd Mi Anniversary is back with discount on mobile phones, accessories and a wide range of products. The sale to mark the company's third anniversary will take place on July 20th and July 21st. The top highlight of the 'Back With a Bang' sale are the flash sales in which many items, including Redmi 4A, will be given away at Re 1. Other items in the flash sales are 10000mAh Mi PowerBank 2, Wi-Fi Repeater 2, VR Play, Selfie Stick-Grey.

Apart from the flash sale, there is also the 'Bid To Win' Offer. To win, buyers can bid on products on an hourly basis. The only condition being that the bid should be unique and lowest for the given time-slot. The winner will get the product at the price they bid.



As a part of the festival, Xiaomi is also conducting the first sale of Mi Max 2 at 10am on July 20. The device was launched at an event on Tuesday. Successor to the Mi Max, the phone continues to impress with a large screen of 6.44 inches. Apart from the screen size, even the battery of the device is a mammoth 5300mAh. The Mi Max 2 will be available with a 4GB/64GB combination at a price of Rs 16,999.



All Redmi phones will also be available on sale on July 20. Redmi 4A will be available at Rs 5,999. Redmi 4 will start selling at Rs 6,999 and Redmi Note 4 will start selling at Rs 9,999.



With a flurry of options across different models and variants what should you opt for?

The new Redmi 4 comes with 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB options at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Any buyer, who needs a good budget smartphone without sacrificing on battery and looks, should opt for the Redmi 4.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a bigger form factor, the internals and design language is similar to the Redmi 4. However, the device will be a better choice for power users who need an extra boost in terms of performance; the device sports the beefier Snapdragon 625. A buyer who's looking for a complete package and big form factor should opt for the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi is also offering an ultra-budget smartphone that's priced better than Redmi 4. However, the Redmi 4A comes with a polycarbonate built but sits in the same form factor as Redmi 4. The device comes with a smaller battery than the Redmi 4 but is also priced lesser, at Rs 5,999. One who wants to stick to strict budget can go for the Redmi 4A as it doesn't sacrifice much in terms of performance.

