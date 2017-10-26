Xiaomi sold 4 million smartphones this festive season; number one brand on Amazon, Flipkart

Xiaomi has declared that it has managed to sell over four million devices in India within a month. The company claims the figure was achieved via both online and offline outlets. The company released the statistics via a tweet from Xiaomi India's official Twitter handle.

One of the biggest factors behind Xiaomi's achievement was the festive sale season that was conducted during the first two weeks of this month. The company claims to be the best selling smartphone brand on both Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale and Amazon's Great Indian Sale. The company also claims to have sold over one million Mi products from its official store online.

During the sale season Xiaomi had provided flat discounts on their best-selling devices. The company also launched the Android One powered Mi A1 with dual-camera lens and stock Android experience. The Redmi Note 4 has by far been one of the best selling devices for the company. According to a report by Counterpoint, Xiaomi almost tied with Samsung in terms of market share in India. The Chinese company registered only half a percent smaller market share than Samsung.

The company's strong presence in the budget segment with the Redmi series is the reason behind its steep climb within such a short period of its launch. The company is expected to release the next generation Redmi series very soon. The Redmi Note 5 has been leaked on various occasions and so far, the rumored spec-sheet looks impressive.

The device is expected to sport a bezel-less display with a dual camera set-up. However, a recent TENAA listing suggested that the device will just sport a single lens camera. There has been no official report about the same, so far. Redmi Note 4 will complete its update cycle in November this year. Mi enthusiast can expect the launch to happen anytime soon.