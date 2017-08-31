Xiaomi to unveil bezel-less Mi Mix 2 one day before iPhone 8 launch

Xiaomi has come a long way from just being "Apple of China." The Chinese company, that was initially popular for its iPhone-like designs, has earned a unique place in the consumer base. Last year, Xiaomi launched a device that demonstrated the brand's new found conviction for innovation, the Mi Mix.



Mi Mix was one of the first commercially available, bezel-less smartphones. The device had an impressive 91.5 per cent screen to body ratio. The company even launched a special edition device made of ceramic. The device received a positive response globally despite scarce availability.



Now that bezel-less displays have become the signature feature for most flagships, maybe it's time Xiaomi unveils the second generation of Mi Mix and it's happening sooner than you think.

Xiaomi has revealed the launch date for the Mi Mix 2 to be September 11 which has co-incidentally been scheduled one day before the launch of this year's most anticipated smartphone, Apple iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 is also expected to feature an edge to edge display on the front.



Mi Mix 2 is expected to take the bezel-less display game a notch higher with a body to screen ratio of 93 per cent. This would mean that the company might still use a little real estate space on the bottom of the screen.



The device is expected to feature top of the line specifications. It will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset, Snapdragon 835. The processor will be assisted by up to 6 GB of RAM depending on the variant. The company might launch a milder 4GB variant with 128GB storage. The highest variant might feature 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

A 6.4 inch QHD display (1440x2560) will cover 93 per cent of the front panel. Coming to the camera, the front panel will sport a 13 Megapixel snapper and the primary camera will house a 19 Megapixel camera.



It seems Xiaomi is skipping on the dual-camera craze with the Mi Mix 2. The massive display will extract power from a 4,500mAh battery. Similar to leaked reports about iPhone 8, the Mi Mix 2 is also expected to feature a 3D face recognition system to unlock the device.