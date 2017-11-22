Xiaomi buyers can get exchange discount on old smartphones with the help of cashify

Xiaomi is taking its top position in the Indian market pretty seriously. The company has launched a new smartphone exchange programme. The Chinese company has paired hands with Delhi-based Cashify, a company which deals with used smartphones. The user will only be able to sell used devices and receive the exchange discount on new Xiaomi smartphones.

The company is at par with industry leader Samsung in terms market share for the third quarter according to a report by IDC. This new facility to exchange old phones for new Xiaomi devices will come in handy for people wanting to switch to Xiaomi devices as their daily drivers.

The Mi Exchange programme can be availed from Mi Home store directly where the user can return the old smartphone and buy a new Xiaomi device after deducting the price determined by Cashify's protocol. A member from the Cashify team will evaluate the device before quoting the price.

For customers who want to evaluate the price of their own device before going to a Mi Home centre, use the Cashify application to get an approximate price of the device. Once the evaluation is completed, the user can either choose to go to the store or request for a pickup. In this case, the user will have to pay the entire amount for Xiaomi's new device. However, the old handset's value will be returned by Cashify later.



In a community forum the company said, "In collaboration with Cashify, we have introduced a new programme - Mi Exchange which lets you exchange your old smartphone for a new Xiaomi smartphone. What you need to do is simply bring your old smartphone to a nearest Mi Home."

Since the launch of its first smartphone Mi 3 in India, Xiaomi has made leaps in terms of sales and has even managed to catch up with giants like Samsung. The festive season sales helped the company reach the top position. Redmi Note 4 was the company's best-selling device and is expected to receive it's upgrade anytime soon.

Earlier today, we reported that Redmi Note 5 was spotted on China's social networking site, Weibo. Redmi Note 5 is expected to feature an all-new 5.99-inch 18:9 screen which will also feature a FullHD+ resolution.