Xiaomi Global's VP Hugo Barra to join Facebook

Just days after Xiaomi Vice-President Hugo Barra put out a Facebook post declaring his decision to leave the company, a new post from his Facebook account clears that he will be joining Facebook shortly, to lead the virtual reality business of the social network giant.

The status read, "I'm excited to share my next adventure as I return to Silicon Valley-in a couple of months I'll be joining Facebook as VP of virtual reality (VPVR!) and lead the Oculus team."

Barra had shared his deteriorating health as a major reason to leave the Chinese company. The company was undergoing a crisis period after losing its top position in the Chinese market and also pulled back from a few global markets like Brazil and Singapore.

Hugo Barra mentioned Lei Jun in his post saying, "Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun always says that the highest calling of an engineer is to make technology breakthroughs quickly and readily available to the widest possible spectrum of humanity. That will be my mission at Facebook."

Responding to his post, Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg said, "Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They'll enable us to experience completely new things."