Xiaomi and Google might come together for a cheap Android One smartphone

Remember Android One? The brand launched by Google in collaboration with Indian smartphone makers to produce ultra-cheap devices that run stock Android. Google hasn't. A new report from Krispitech suggests that Google is pairing up with Xiaomi to launch this new Android One device.

The report suggests that this device will be a modified version of Mi 5X which was launched recently in China. Since no other market has received any confirmation regarding the launch, it highly possible that the Android One version of the device makes to the majority of the global market.

There is no definite report from either Google or Xiaomi that this will be another Android One for the masses. However, this new report suggests that a Xiaomi device will be carrying stock Android instead of MIUI.

MIUI, though based on Android is a heavily skinned with a few features of its own or even without features that can otherwise be found on that specific Android version.

One of the biggest complaints Xiaomi fans have with the manufacturer is the software. The heavily skinned interface also obstructs timely updates on the phone. This can be seen evidently when even latest Xiaomi devices are getting their receiving Android Nougat update almost one year after its launch.

Xiaomi's hardware, on the other hand, has been received really well in the Indian sub-continent. Even after a couple of months from the launch, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 sells out in a matter of minutes.

With the combination of Google's unadulterated software and Xiaomi's impressive hardware, there is a big chance that this device can serve the original purpose Android One, giving access to smartphone technology to the masses.

Since the absence of Nexus line of smartphones, Google lacks a representative in the mid-tier or budget segment. If this collaboration with Xiaomi, to manufacture an Android One device, comes to fruition the vacuum left behind Nexus can be recovered.



The device is powered by an octacore Snapdragon 625 chipset which can also be found on the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2. Xiaomi Mi5X will come with a combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a 5.5 inch FullHD screen and has a finger print sensor on the back of the phone. Above the fingerprint sensor, the device features two camera modules setup horizontally.

The camera comprises one 12 megapixel wide angle camera with a 1.25 micron pixel size and another module with a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 1micron pixel size and an f/2.6 aperture.

