Xiaomi launched Mi Mix 2 with 5.99inch display, Snapdragon 835

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 2, the second generation smartphone of the most original line-up from the Chinese company.

For a company living under the shadows of other dominant players like Apple, Mi Mix was more than just a breath of fresh air. The device not only different but it seems to have ignited the trend of bezel-less displays.

This year's Mi Mix 2 will be taking the promise of bezel-less displays to another level. The device features an all new 5.99 inch QuadHD display with a screen to body ration of 93 per cent.

Here are the highlights of the device:

Display

Fullscreen display 2.0- Xiaomi like to call it Fullscreen display for obvious reasons. During the launch event, the company didn't shy away from comparing itself to industry giants like Samsung, Apple and even the newly launched Essential phone.

The device features 18:9 aspect ratio with a slimmer chin and an almost non-existent top bezel.

Camera

The Mi Mix 2 not only features a 1.25mm smaller camera module but also managed to incorporate Sony IMX386 sensor with a 1.25micron pixels. The camera also features 4-axis optical image stabilization(OIS). The device uses the same 12Megapixel primary camera unit as found on Mi6.

Processor

The device features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset which will be accompanied by 6GB RAM and three different storage options. The user can chose between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The device is priced at RMB 3299 (Roughly Rs 32,300) for the 64GB model, RMB 3599 (Roughly Rs 35,300) for the 128GB model and RMB 3999 (Roughly Rs 39,200) for the 256GB variant.