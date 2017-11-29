Xiaomi to launch the Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus on December 7; here's what you can expect

The long wait is finally coming to an end for all Xiaomi enthusiasts. The Chinese company will be launching the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus on December 7 in China. The company confirmed the launch date from its Weibo account.

The post also reveals that the device launching on the given date will come with full-screen display. Earlier, the device was spotted on the listing of Chinese regulator TENAA. So far, most major reports corroborate each other.

Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will feature a 1.8GHz processor which could be the Snapdragon 625. However, considering previous iterations of the device, Xiaomi might opt for a more budget oriented Snapdragon 450.

The device is expected to feature a much smaller 3200mAH battery in comparison to last year's Redmi 4. The Redmi device will come in three variants with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants.

In terms of camera, the device will feature a 12 Megapixel rear camera and a 5 Megapixel front facing camera. The smartphone will also come with MIUI 9 which will be based on Android 7.1.2.

Coming to the bigger Redmi 5 Plus, the device will come with a bigger 4000mAH battery and stronger Snapdragon 600-series chipset.

The Chinese company will be launching a new smartphone in India tomorrow which is being touted as the 'Desh Ka Smartphone'. The budget oriented device is expected to be the successor to last year's Redmi 4A.