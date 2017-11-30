Tech Highlights: Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A, Indian Army issues advisory against TrueCaller and more

Your daily source of all things tech.

Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A at Rs 4,999

Xiaomi launched the entry-level Redmi 5A in India today. Touted as 'Desh ka Smartphone', the cheapest offering from Xiaomi stables in India will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, which will be withdrawn some time later. The phone will have a starting price of Rs 5,999 after the scheme expires, the same price tag seen on Xiaomi Redmi 4A.

Apart from the price tag, the USP of the device is its long lasting battery. Xiaomi claims that 3000mAh battery on the Redmi 5A is good for a standby time of 8 days, or 7 hours of video playback.

As earlier indications suggested, Xiaomi redmi 5A will be 'Made in India' and will have some changes as compared to the version sold in China.

Indian Army issues advisory to delete Truecaller

The Indian Army has sent an advisory to all its personnel to delete the Truecaller application from their smartphones. The Army also put out a list of around 40 applications that need to be deleted or uninstalled from every personnel's smartphone. Most of these applications are based out of China.

The advisory claims that TrueCaller is a "spyware" or a "malicious ware" and should be deleted immediately. The application shares its data base of mobile numbers with users, in turn these users are asked to share their contact list with the application.

In a statement to India Today Tech, TrueCaller said that it was studying the Indian Army advisory and denied that it was a malware. "In response to certain reports, we would like to clarify that we are a Sweden based company. We are not sure why the app is on this list, but we're investigating. Truecaller is not a malware, and all our features are permission based and are disabled by default," a TrueCaller spokesperson said.

Nokia expands R&D facility in India

Finnish company Nokia has announced the expansion of its research and development facility in India based in Bengaluru. This is one of the four facilities the company has all over the world. The new facility will focus on big data analytics, Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and 5G technology. The company has tied up with telecom giants like Airtel and BSNL to work on the 5G technology.

Google launches new Datally application to track data usage

Google launched a new application called Datally which will let Android users scrutinize the data used by every application on their smartphone. The application will even let the user stop data transmission of individual applications.

The app will also inform the user about the nearby public WiFi spots for better connectivity. The application is available on Google Play Store.