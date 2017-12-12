Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 leaked in picture, to feature vertically placed dual-lens

Xiaomi's Mi Mix series has been the company's first line-up that got global recognition, owing to its radical bezel-less display. The Mi Mix 2 took the bezel-less frame to the next level which challenged industry leaders like iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

It's just been two months since Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 but the Chinese company seems to be already hard at work with the Mi Mix 3. The back panel of the next gen Mi Mix device has been leaked online. Though it doesn't show much of the dazzling front panel, it does clarify a few features that can make its way to the Mi Mix 3.

A report from GSMArena, shows a rather clear picture of the back panel. The most striking difference from the previous generation Mix device is the presence of a dual camera lens. These lenses will be placed vertically, similar to the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

The fingerprint scanner, similar to the current Mi Mix 2 will be placed on the rear panel. Under the slot for the fingerprint scanner, the panel has "Mi Mix Designed by Xiaomi" written on it.

Other rumours also suggested that Xiaomi might be working on smartphone with iPhone X-like notch design. Since it's too early to come to a conclusion, it is advised that the reader takes all this information with a grain of salt.

The Mi Mix 3 is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, Snapdragon 845. According to Qualcomm, the new chipset will be 30 per cent faster than the outgoing Snapdragon 835 and will improve the camera performance, regardless of the number of lenses on a smartphone. Xiaomi's Mi 7 will also feature the flagship chipset.

The Mi Mix 2 will sell at a flat discount of Rs 5,000 from its launch price during the New Pinch Days sale which will begin on December 15. The device that was priced at Rs 37,999 will now sell at Rs 32,999.