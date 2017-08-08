Xiaomi Mi5X with dual-camera may launch in September in India: Specifications, pricing

Xiaomi launched the Mi5X last month in China and so far, Indian buyers are just eyeing on it with no official confirmation. However, there is a big chance that the Chinese tech company will introduce the dual-camera phone in India by September this year.

The information comes from Xiaomi India managing director and Xiaomi VP, Manu Kumar Jain. In a tweet today, Jain mentioned that Xiaomi will be launching a new dual-camera device in India. The tweet read, "Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! Can you guess which one?"

Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! âºï¸ Can you guess which one? pic.twitter.com/UhtFphm0GT - Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 8, 2017

Though Xiaomi's Mi 6 also comes with a dual-camera setup, it's highly unlikely that it will be launched in India due to the company's previous comments about selling flagship devices in India. Despite facing a lot of flak for not introducing flagship devices in India, the company has been very clear about its policy of not launching high-end Xiaomi devices in India.

The Xiaomi Mi5X seems to be a perfect fit here. The device is not a high-end device but still comes equipped with a dual-camera lens, which the company claims is the same as Xiaomi Mi6 camera module. Other than the additional camera module, the device comes with specifications similar to Redmi Note 4.

The device sports a unibody design similar to the newly launched Mi Max 2 and also takes design cues from iPhone 7, where the antenna lines have been pushed to the edges.

The device is powered by an octacore Snapdragon 625 chipset which can also be found on the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2. Xiaomi Mi5X will come with a combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a 5.5 inch FullHD screen and has a finger print sensor on the back of the phone. Above the fingerprint sensor, the device features two camera modules setup horizontally.

The camera comprises one 12 megapixel wide angle camera with a 1.25 micron pixel size and another module with a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 1micron pixel size and an f/2.6 aperture.

In terms of software, the device will be launched with Xiaomi's MIUI 9 which will be based on Android Nougat 7.0. For connectivity, the buyer will get dual-SIM capability dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Mi 5X will emphasize on audio quality as the user will get a standalone audio amplifier for improved quality via headphones which will be supported by DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm. In terms of battery, Xiaomi has decided to go with a modest 3080 mAh unit, breaking away from the tradition of phones will massive batteries.

There have been no talks about the device's Indian price but considering Xiaomi's track record and the existing price in China, the device should be priced around the Rs 15,000 mark. In China, the device was launched in Black, Gold and Pink colours.