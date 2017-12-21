Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale: Redmi 5A to be available at 12pm today

Xiaomi is conducting a Mi No. 1 Fan sale as a Christmas-themed sale. The Chinese company is offering various devices on a discounted price and is also giving away popular handsets at Re 1. As tempting as it may sound, one will have to be extremely lucky to get these devices.

As a part of the sale, Xiaomi will be putting up the popular Redmi 5A on offer. However, given the past records, the sale might not last for more than a few minutes. Other than the normal sale the device will also be given away at just Re 1 but in extremely small quantities.

The year-ender sale ranges from flat discounts to Re 1 flash sales that even offer the company's popular smartphones. With discounts of up to Rs 5,000, Xioami is planning to make the most of the year-end to push sales numbers.

The sale will be conducted over a period of two days starting from December 20 to December 21. Among the most talked about offer is the flat discount on the Mi Mix 2 and the Re 1 flash sale of devices like the Redmi 5A.

The Mi Mix 2 that was priced at Rs 37,999 is selling at a flat discount of Rs 5,000 at Rs 32,999. Another popular phone Mi A1gets a new Christmas-y avatar in Red which is also selling at a discount of Rs 2,000. The device runs on stock Android under the Android One project which also promises two major future updates.

The Mi Max 2 is being offered at a discount of Rs 2,000 and in now available at Rs 12,999. The top-selling Redmi Note 4 is selling at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 10,999. The newly launched Redmi Y1 Lite is available at Rs 6,999 down from Rs 7,999.

In the accessories department Xiaomi is offering the Mi Power Bank 2i at Rs 1,499 down from Rs 1,999. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is selling at Rs 799. The Mi Router 3C is offered at Rs 999 down from Rs 1,199. The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 is offered at Rs 699. The Mi Air Purifier 2 is priced at Rs 8,999 down from the launch price of Rs 12,999. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini is priced at Rs 899 which is Rs 400 down from the original price.

Coming to the star in the sale, the Re 1 flash sale will take place at 2pm on both days. Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Y1 Lite Gold (2GB+16GB), Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 White and MI Band in the Re 1 flash sale. To grab some extra discount, interested buyers can lay their hands on coupons that will be given away everyday at 10AM.