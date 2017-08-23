Xiaomi Redmi 4 to go on sale at Rs 6,999 on Amazon, Mi.com; here's a look at features, offers

Online platforms Amazon and Mi.com are hosting Redmi 4 sale today at 12 pm. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is priced Rs. 6,999 but comes with sale offers on Amazon, including extra 4G data for Reliance Jio customers, subscriptions to Hungama Play and Music (12 months and 3 months), cashback on MobilKwik, and Kindle ebook credits. The budget smartphone comes in three variants - 2GB RAM/ 16GB (Rs 6,999), 3GB RAM/ 32GB (8,999), 4GB RAM/ 64GB (Rs 10,999).

Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes in a metal frame made of anodised aluminium and has tapered edges. The phone runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Xiaomi Redmi 4 carries a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone on the rear panel. The Redmi 4 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 435 Octa-core processor.

The phone has 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. Redmi 4 comes with a 13 Megapixel PDAF camera with features like phase detection autofocus, LED flash, touch focus, geo-tagging, face/smile detection, HDR and panorama picture. In terms of front camera, the device sports a 5 Megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. There's a range of filters too to choose from when taking pictures.

The phone has the dual app feature too, which allows users to sign into dual accounts for any app, including WhatsApp and Facebook.

The device packs a huge 4100 mAH battery. The company claims it gives 18 days of stand-by time and two days of talk time. All variants of the Redmi 4 will come with a finger print sensor. Redmi 4 is Xiaomi's sucessor to the Redmi 3s, which was one of the best-selling smartphone.