Xiaomi Redmi 4A flash sale begins on Amazon; read about price, camera, offers and more here

Xiaomi's Redmi 4A will be available for purchase in a flash sale beginning from 12:00 pm at Amazon India on Thursday. The phone will be available for Rs 5,999. Coming from budget line-up of the Chinese handset manufacturer, the smartphone has been popular for bringing some desirable features for quite a small price tag.

Buyers can pay online for the purchase through card payment or net banking. Fifty buyers paying through digital means will be selected for 100 per cent cashback. Idea is also offering 28 GB 4G data and unlimited calls with the smartphone.

The phone has been available through similar flash sales and one-off sales. It can also be pre-booked from Xiaomi's website.



Specifications

The smartphone sports a 5inch HD display. This is a dual SIM smartphone powered by 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor and is paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone comes with Adreno 308 GPU for its graphics needs.

The will be available in 16 GB storage capacity with expandable storage of up to 128 GB. The Redmi 4A packs in a 3,120mAh battery and includes connectivity options such as 4G, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, IR port and FM radio.

On optics front, it boasts a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture that is capable of full HD video recording and a 5MP front facing camera. It runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 and has support for 13 Indian languages.

