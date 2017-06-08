Xiaomi Redmi 4A to go on flash sale at Amazon India today

Xiaomi will launch flash sale of its recently launched smartphone Redmi 4A on Amazon today.

The sale will start at Amazon India website at 12 pm.

The Chinese handset maker launched Redmi 4A in India on March 20, 2017 at Rs 5,999.

The handset will be available for customers along with various offers.

The firm is offering customers Mi cases for their Redmi 4A handsets at Rs 299 (original price Rs 399). Mi basic headphones can also be bought at Rs 599.

The Redmi 4A comes with 28 GB of 4G data from Idea Cellular. Users will have to recharge with Rs 343 to get 1 GB data per day for the valid period of 28 days. Up to 300 daily minutes of talk time is also on offer.

Those who buy the phone will be offered Rs 200 in credit for Kindle books. The offer is available for the first 100,000 customers only.

The smartphone belongs to the company's budget Redmi smartphone range and features a 5inch HD display. This is a dual SIM smartphone powered by 1.4GHz qual-core Snapdragon 425 processor and is paired with 2GB of RAM.

It will be available in 16 GB storage capacity with expandable storage of up to 12GB. The Redmi 4A packs in a 3,120mAh battery and includes connectivity options such as 4G, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, IR port and FM radio.

It sports a 13MP rear camera with f2.2 aperture that is capable of full HD video recording and a 5MP front facing camera. It runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 and has support for 13 Indian languages.