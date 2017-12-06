Xiaomi's Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus prices leaked one day before launch

Xiaomi's Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be launching officially tomorrow. The company has itself released a few new images of the devices but hasn't revealed much of what is inside or even the pricing of the device. However, a new leak has given us a specific price of both the devices.



AliExpress, a Chinese e-tailer had listed the device on its website along with the prices. According to the listing, Redmi 5 has been priced at $199 (approx Rs 12,800) for the Black and Gold colour and $209 (approx Rs 13,500) for the pink and blue colour. The Redmi 5 Plus was priced at $249 (Rs 16,000) on the retailer's website.

Since all this information has not been verified by Xiaomi, it's better for the reader to take the information with a grain of salt. Xiaomi will be launching the device tomorrow in China and has also revealed the images.

The main attraction on both the devices will be the tall Full Display. Apart from that, the device features a single lens 12Megapixel camera on the rear panel and a 5 Megapixel front facing snapper.

The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will also come with the latest MIUI 9 out of the box. So far, leaks have suggested that the Redmi 5 will feature a 5.7inch full display and the Redmi 5 Plus will feature a 5.9 inch display. Earlier, the device was spotted on the listing of Chinese regulator TENAA.

Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will feature a 1.8GHz processor which could be the Snapdragon 625. However, considering previous iterations of the device, Xiaomi might opt for a more budget oriented Snapdragon 450.

The device is expected to feature a much smaller 3200mAH battery in comparison to last year's Redmi 4. The Redmi device will come in three variants with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants.

Coming to the bigger Redmi 5 Plus, the device will come with a bigger 4000mAH battery and stronger Snapdragon 600-series chipset.

The launch is scheduled for December 7 and the company is expected to bring the new devices to India soon after the launch.