Xiaomi reveals Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus; shows off new bezel-less display

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus on December 7 but it seems the company doesn't want to keep its audience waiting. The company's global spokesperson, Donovan Sung has revealed renders of the all-new Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in a tweet.

Is everyone ready for the all-new Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus? We're launching these two new devices in China on Thursday Dec 7. Giving everyone a sneak preview! ð #Xiaomipic.twitter.com/ESbaejpTJV - Donovan Sung (@donovansung) December 4, 2017

The devices have been making frequent trips to the rumour mill and most details were leaked. However, an official look at the devices is still something that will excite most Xiaomi fans. Since the company corroborated most leaks, we expect the information on the internals of the device to be true as well.

The renders posted by the company's official does not stop at just one picture. The spokesperson has revealed the devices in three different colours from different angles. We get a good look at the black, pink and blue variants.



Since, this will be the company's first 18:9 aspect ratio device it will come with an all-new tall form factor. Xiaomi will provide a flagship-like design to budget phone buyers.

The main attraction on both the devices will be the tall Full Display. Apart from that, the device features a single lens 12Megapixel camera on the rear panel and a 5 Megapixel front facing snapper.

The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will also come with the latest MIUI 9 out of the box. So far, leaks have suggested that the Redmi 5 will feature a 5.7inch full display and the Redmi 5 Plus will feature a 5.9 inch display. Earlier, the device was spotted on the listing of Chinese regulator TENAA.

Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will feature a 1.8GHz processor which could be the Snapdragon 625. However, considering previous iterations of the device, Xiaomi might opt for a more budget oriented Snapdragon 450.

The device is expected to feature a much smaller 3200mAH battery in comparison to last year's Redmi 4. The Redmi device will come in three variants with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants.

Coming to the bigger Redmi 5 Plus, the device will come with a bigger 4000mAH battery and stronger Snapdragon 600-series chipset.

The launch is scheduled for December 7 and the company is expected to bring the new devices to India soon after the launch.