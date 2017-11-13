Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets cheaper by Rs 1000, new Redmi phones expected soon

Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi's knight in shining armor for 2017 has received a price cut of Rs 1000 making it an even more attractive package. The revised price now stands at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM 32GB ROM variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM variant.

Since Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 has completed its update cycle, the company is expected to launch the new Redmi line-up soon. So far, the Redmi Note 5 has been leaked in pictures and the specifications have showed up on benchmark sites. Apart from the existing line-ups, Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite. The new devices are placed in the budget segement.

Coming to Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi had offered the device at these prices earlier but it was for a limited time period. However, as the time comes close for Xioami to launch their next generation Redmi devices, they have decided tp reduce the price of the current favourite in the mid-range segment.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 has managed to get enough numbers for the Chinese company. It also took Xiaomi close to Samsung in quarterly sales during the Diwali sale season. The new price is expected to get enhanced demand from the user.

Recently, the device also received the MIUI 9 update which is based on Android Nougat but features the latest MIUI features. Redmi Note 4 users can update their device by using system applications.

Xiaomi has declared that it has managed to sell over four million devices in India within a month. The company claims the figure was achieved via both online and offline outlets. In the month of September, Redmi Note 4 claimed to be the best selling device in the online segment. Claiming that out of every seven devices that were purchased, one was the Redmi Note 4.

According to a report by Counterpoint, Xiaomi almost tied with Samsung in terms of market share in India. The Chinese company registered only half a percent smaller market share than Samsung.

The Redmi Note 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU, which uses a new power efficient 14nm FinFET technology.

The device sports a 13 megapixel rear camera with CMOS sensor and a 5 megapixel front facing camera. The metal body houses a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 D curved glass.

The phone will feature a 4100 mAH battery which is just one per cent bigger than the Redmi Note 3 but the company claims that it will cross Redmi Note 3's battery life by 25 per cent. The colour options for the Redmi Note 4 include gold, black and dark grey.