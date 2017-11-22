Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 leaked in live image along with specifications

The successor to Xiaomi's most popular Redmi Note 4 might be on its way to market. Another leak on Weibo, China's social networking site has not only revealed the design of the device but also the specifications along with it.

Most of these details match the earlier leaks of the Redmi Note 5.

The device is leaked in a live image of the device with the specifications on the screen. In the image, the front end of the device is visible with it new narrow bezel design.



Apart from the visual difference between the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 4, the Note 5 will come with the same processor as Redmi Note 4. However, the device biggest change will be in the size and shape of the display.

According to this and numerous other leaks, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 will come with a 5.99 inch screen that will feature Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The processor of the device is expected to be assisted by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device will operate on Xiaomi's MIUI 9 but will be based on Android 7.1.2.

On the camera front, the leak shows a 12Megapixel unit. However, there was no mention of the second camera module in this particular leak. A 4000mAH battery will power the device.

Prior to this leak there have been various leaks which suggested that the Redmi Note 5 will come equipped with dual-camera sensors. There is no word if the Redmi Note 5 will come with a separate dual-camera version.

Xiaomi has not revealed any details regarding the Redmi Note 5 officially but the leaks have revealed most of what is to come.