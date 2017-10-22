Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 leaked in TENAA; be ready for an affordable full-screen device

Xiaomi's popular Redmi series needs no introduction in India. The Chinese company managed to grab a huge pie out of the smartphone industry mainly because of the Redmi series. The Redmi Note series was an instant hit with the phablet-loving Indian audience. With last year's Redmi Note 4 breaking many records in the online segment, it's time for the company to reveal the next iteration of the device.

The Redmi Note 5 has leaked a couple times earlier this month with impressive specifications in both design and hardware. The claims of an imminent launch got stronger when Xiaomi's alleged Redmi Note 5 was spotted on TENAA, China's certification site.

The leak falls in line with the previous information on the device. It does feature a 18:9 aspect ratio with narrow to negligible bezels. If Xiaomi is able to launch this device with an aggressive price as with the previous generation Redmi Notes, it will become one of the first devices to sport a full-screen display at an affordable price.

To top it all, the device is also expected to feature a dual-lens setup, which will bring the device up to mark with most recent trends in the smartphone industry.

Qualcomm also recently launched the Snapdragon 636 which will enable mid-range devices to go full-scale on bezel-less displays will FHD+ resolution. According to a report by Gizmo China this processor is most likely to make an appearance on Xiaomi's next Redmi device. This new Redmi device has been leaked in prior report which makes a perfect fit with the recent information.

The leaked device shows us an Xiaomi device which has been speculated to be the next Redmi device. Going by the size of the screen, the device is likely to be the next Redmi Note. Current generation Redmi Note 4 comes with a Snapdragon 625 chipset. The leaked device also features a dual-lens camera on the rear panel.

A few earlier reports suggested that the Redmi device spotted in the leaks might feature an The new Snapdragon 636 chipset, according to Qualcomm gives the device a 40 per cent boost in performance which should make budget-segment device an even better value for money deal than earlier.

If these new reports materialize, this device will further Redmi's already impressive sales figures. The Redmi Note 4 has been one of the most popular devices in the online segment this year. Xiaomi is even competing with Samsung in terms of sales figures in India. According to a Counterpoint report, the Chinese company is threatening Samsung's position in the smartphone market in India. The company reported a market share of just half a percent shy of Samsung's claim.

The Redmi devices have been instrumental in bringing Xiaomi among the best sellers in the country. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi 5A in China recently. The Chinese company claims the device can last a whopping eight days on a single recharge. The device lacks a fingerprint sensor, similar to last year's Redmi 4A but upgrades the built quality by using metal instead of polycarbonate used in Redmi 4A.