Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 with full-screen display, dual camera leaked in images

Xiaomi seems to be on the roll with bezel-less displays. The company will be launching the Mi Mix 2 in India but it seems the company has much more in store for its loyalists. A new leak shows the new Redmi Note in all its glory.

Considering that the Redmi series has been the most successful series for the Chinese company in India, this new leaked image of a new Redmi is bound to excite Mi lovers. According to a report by GizChina, the leaked images are of the Redmi Note 5.

The device in the image has an 18:9 aspect ratio and if the report materializes, this will be one of the first budget phones to feature an almost bezel-less display. The leak also reveals another sweet surprise. If it is to be believed, the Redmi Note 5 will come with a dual-camera setup. The device might feature a combination of 16 Megapixel and 5Megapixel camera module.

Coming to the core of the device, this time around Xiaomi might ditch Qualcomm's Snapdragon for MediaTek's powerful P25 or P30 chipset. Prior reports suggested that the device will feature a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

A 4000mAH battery will power the device. Xiaomi might have to trim down the battery a little to make space for the bezel-less display and dual camera lens.

The company had launched the Redmi Note 4 last year in August and has completed its update cycle. Xiaomi might launch the new version of the Redmi Note early next year. Today the Mi Mix 2 will be launched in India it will be Xiaomi's first take on the premium segment in India.