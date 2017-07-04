Xiaomi releases list of 14 devices in line to get Nougat update, says report

Xiaomi revealed the names of its devices that will be treated to Android Nougat update soon. The Chinese handset maker listed 14 of its smartphones that will get a new Android version.



According to GizmoChina, Company's proprietary MIUI will be upgraded on Mi Max, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 4X, Mi MIX, and Redmi 4X will be based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Meanwhile, Mi 6, Mi Max 2 , Mi 5C and Redmi 4X will get software updates to Android 7.1 Nougat.



Surprisingly, Redmi Note 4 does not feature on the list whereas the Mi Note will be upgraded to Android Nougat. The phablet was released in China in August last year and came to India some time later in January this year.



Xiaomi rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat beta stable update for Mi Max in June. The phone ran MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box but later got an update to MIUI 8.



Devices that did not make it to the device compatibility list might get MIUI 9 update that will allow them to use some features that Android Nougat offers. The latest version of Android OS offers facilities like multi-window view, additional security features, efficient battery usage, personalised user experience and streamlined notifications.



The new update will also allow users to immerse in virtual reality experience virtual reality on Daydream compatible phones. The Vulcan API with Android Nougat promises high performance 3D graphics on devices that support it.



Android 7.0 Nougat is present on 7.1 per cent devices and 0.5 percent devices run on Android 7.1. The mobile operating station was launched along Google Pixel and Pixel XL. It has been launched for other Google devices like Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 9, Pixel tablet, Nexus player and Android One devices.

Also watch:



