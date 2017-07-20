Xiaomi's 3rd Mi Anniversary sale: Here are the top offers and other highlights

Xiaomi is conducting a new sale on the occasion of its third year anniversary in India. The company is giving out devices, accessories at lesser prices and even has launched a new smartphone to mark the occasion.



Xiaomi's 3rd Mi Anniversary sale ranges from smartphones to accessories and even home products like air purifiers. Moreover, the company is offering Redmi 4A and few other smartphone accessories at Re 1. The user will have to share a Facebook post about the competition to enroll in the flash sale.

Apart from the flash sale, there is also a 'Bid To Win' Offer. To win, buyers can bid on products on an hourly basis.The only condition being that the bid should be unique and lowest for the given time-slot. The winner will get the product at the price they bid.



As a part of the festival, Xiaomi is also conducted the first sale of Mi Max 2. The device was launched at an event on Tuesday. Successor to the Mi Max, the phone continues to impress with a large screen of 6.44 inches. Apart from the screen size, even the battery of the device is a mammoth 5300mAh. The Mi Max 2 is available with a 4GB/64GB combination at a price of Rs 16,999.

All Redmi phones will also be available on sale on July 20. Redmi 4A will be available at Rs 5,999. Redmi 4 will start selling at Rs 6,999 and Redmi Note 4 will start selling at Rs 9,999.



Here are the other offers you can avail during the two day sale:



The top highlight of the 'Back With a Bang' sale are the flash sales in which many items, including Redmi 4A, will be given away at Re 1

Mi VR Play at Rs 699 instead of Rs 999

Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic at Rs 899

Mi Selfie Stick at Rs 599 instead of Rs 699

Mi WiFi repeater 2 at Rs 799

Mi Air Purifier 2 at Rs 9,499

Redmi 4 accessories

Mi Router 3C at Rs 1,199

20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2 at Rs 2,199

10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2 at Rs 1,199

Air purifier bundle Rs 10,998

Rs 100 off on Mi Protect.



