Xiaomi's Mi6c allegedly leaked in GFX benchmarks with 6GB RAM and Android Nougat

Xiaomi's flagship Mi 6 was launched last month and so far, hasn't been available outside China. The Chinese company hasn't officially revealed if the device will be launched in India but reports suggest that it's highly likely that the flagship device will not be introduced in India. However, the company probably has a toned down version in the pipeline which can be targeted the Indian market.

Xiaomi's device, codenamed Jason, has been leaked in GFX benchmarks. Though there is no confirmation if this device will be a part of the Redmi Pro lineup or Mi6c, the screen size indicated more towards the latter.

Even the internals of the device indicate towards a high end mid-range smartphone. The smartphone leaked in the benchmark report suggests that device will carry a FullHD display at a screen size of 5.1 inch. It runs on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Xiaomi's homegrown MiUi built over it.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 660 which is a 2.2GHz octa core chipset couple with Adreno 512 GPU. The processor is supported by 6Gigs RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The device in the leaked report As per this listing, the phone is powered by impressive specs. It says Mi 6C will sport a Full HD display of 5.1-inch having 1920*1080 pixel resolution and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with MiUI on top of it. The device is powered by 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 chipset with Adreno 512GPU. It is packed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the device features a 12 Megapixel primary module and a 4Megapixel front facing snapper. The report suggests that the primary camera will have 4K video recording capability.

