Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 to go on sale on Flipkart and Xiaomi website in India today

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today at 12pm. The device will be available for purchase from both Flipkart and Mi.com. Earlier this week, Xiaomi India vice president Manu Jain also shared the information about the launch of a new Redmi phone on Twitter, claiming that the device will be launched soon.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is priced between a range of Rs 9,999 and 12,999. The 32GB/2GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, 32GB/3GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The third variant with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 to get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage; to be priced under Rs 9999



The Redmi Note 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU, which will use a new power efficient 14nm FinFET technology. The company claims this new technology will also enhance the thermal performance drastically.

The phone will feature a 4100 mAH battery which is just one per cent bigger than the Redmi Note 3 but will apparently cross Redmi Note 3 battery by 25 per cent.

On the camera front, the device will come with 13 megapixel rear camera with CMOS sensor and a 5 megapixel front facing camera. The presentation saw a special emphasis and comparison of Redmi Note 4's primary camera with Redmi Note 3's camera.

On the other hand, Redmi 4 is the new offering from the company and will be launched next week on May 16. The device will come with a 5-inch 720p display which is likely to be 2.5D curved. The Redmi 4 will also carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset as compared to the Redmi 3S Prime which has a Snapdragon 430 chipset inside.

Xiaomi Redmi4 will have 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD. The device is expected to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front camera. The device is expected to be placed in the budget segment.