BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Reviews
While the looks, design, OS, 6GB RAM and even the rear camera continue to be the same, it still has some incremental upgrades. Let's first look at what's new and then we will talk about our overall experience.
Asus has done a superb job with the design of the Zenfone 3. To some extent, it has managed to copy the looks of the Samsung Galaxy S7.
Kids these days are well versed with gadgets and YouTube is their favorite place to watch content.
The overall performance of the device is pretty decent. It is powered by MediaTek MT6753 processor paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB onboard storage.
LeEco Bluetooth speaker comes in a neatly-packed plain box and the first thing that caught my attention was the LeTV branding on the top of the speaker.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released