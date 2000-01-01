Product Reviews, new product launches review, Product Reviews and Reports, mobile reviews

OnePlus 3T: Improvising the perfect

Nidhi Singal | New Delhi
OnePlus 3T: Improvising the perfect

While the looks, design, OS, 6GB RAM and even the rear camera continue to be the same, it still has some incremental upgrades. Let's first look at what's new and then we will talk about our overall experience.

 
 

Asus Zenfone 3 Max: Review

More

Google Pixel: Birth of a new Flagship

More

REVIEW: DJI Osmo Mobile

More

Asus Zenfone 3: Impressive hardware but comes at a price

Asus has done a superb job with the design of the Zenfone 3. To some extent, it has managed to copy the looks of the Samsung Galaxy S7.
More

Review: Altec Lansing dual motion bluetooth speaker

More

Oppo F1 is the selfie master

More

A mixed bag

More
 
 

Z2 Plus: Lenovo's mid-segment warrior

More

YouTube Kids - A great app for kids

Kids these days are well versed with gadgets and YouTube is their favorite place to watch content.
More

Review: Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2

More

Apple iPhone 7 Plus Review: Indisputably the best smartphone in the market

More

Gionee S6s review: Picture Perfect

The overall performance of the device is pretty decent. It is powered by MediaTek MT6753 processor paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB onboard storage.
More

LeEco Bluetooth: A great budget speaker with neat design, good sound

LeEco Bluetooth speaker comes in a neatly-packed plain box and the first thing that caught my attention was the LeTV branding on the top of the speaker.
More

Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime: Great value for money

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More