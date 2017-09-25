Asus Zenfone Zoom S: A humble entry into dual-camera realm

Smartphones with dual camera to capture bokeh effect images is a common phenomenon these days. Asus too joined the league with the Zenfone Zoom S, which is priced at Rs 26,999. It competes against the recently launched Honor 8 Pro or slightly expensive OnePlus 5.

The Zoom S has got an all-metal body with rounded edges. The front is dominated by a 5.5inch full HD AMOLED panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screens is bright and offers decent sunlight legibility. There is a fingerprint scanner at the middle rear that is quick to unlock the phone. Power key and volume key are placed on the right panel, SIM card tray on the left and the 3.5mm headphone port along with speaker grills and Type C charging port at the bottom panel. There dual camera with laser auto-focus and dual LED tone flash on the top left rear.



The Zenfone Zoom S has got two 12MP camera at the rear - first comes wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and the secondary camera with 2.3x zoom - which enables bokeh effect in images.

There are a plenty of camera modes including auto, portrait, manual, HDR Pro, beautification, super resolution, children, QR Code, Night, Effect, Selfie, GIF animation, panorama, miniature, time rewind, smart remove, all smiles, slow motion and time lapse. While there is a shortcut icon to switch between the auto and portrait mode, all other modes can be accessed by selecting options. Highlight of the Zenfone Zoom S is the dual camera. While capturing images in portrait mode, there is an option to select aperture - from off, f/22 to f/0.95. The images captured in portrait mode offered great background blur but images shot in portrait mode were not very clear when used indoors. Image shot in the auto mode were just about average. However, there is a manual mode, which when used to adjust settings, captures better images. The Zenfone Zoom S captures great low-light images. Some of the options in the effect mode are fun to use. The modes include pixelize, negative, sepia, edge detect, cartoon, pencil, grayscale, hue, vintage and more.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The Zoom S performed most of the tasks with ease and there wasn't any lag while using the camera app or switching between apps. The ZenFone Zoom S runs Android Nougat 7.1.1 with ZenUI. The UI is nowhere close to stock Android and a number of apps come preinstalled on this phone, and some of these apps cannot be uninstalled. The UI feels cluttered and I preferred installing Nova launcher or Arrow launcher. Of the 64GB onboard storage, 11.47GB is reserved for system. Irrespective of the compact size, Asus has packed in a 5000 mAh battery that lasted me close to a day and a half on a single charge.