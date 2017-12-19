Honor 7X review: Does it have enough grit to survive the competition?

Honor, the sub-brand of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, has been coming up with some impressive phones with dual camera. The latest being the Honor 8 Pro which captures some amazing depth-effect images. The recently launched Honor 7X is a mid-segment smartphone and continues to have a premium feel and dual camera at the rear. But can it live up to our expectations?

The year 2017 was about big screen phones in compact sizes and the Honor 7X had one. It features a big 5.93-inch display in a black metal body with curved edges. Overall, the device doesn't feel big to hold. But at the same time, the soft finish makes it a little slippery and difficult to operate with a single hand. The display with 1080x2160 resolution was bright to look at and the thin edges on the sides enhanced multimedia experience. The back, home and multitasking keys are a part of the display. The rear mounts a dual lens camera with flash and the circular fingerprint scanner. The speaker grill along with the 3.5mm port and microUSB charging port are placed at the bottom edge. The Honor 7X has a premium look and feel.

The highlight of the Honor 7X is the dual lens camera at the rear. Honor has opted for a 16MP + 2MP rear camera lens that can be used for capturing bokeh images. There is a wide aperture mode on the top that switches to depth mode. While the camera is quick to focus on the subject and blur the background, I was also able to manually adjust the aperture level between 0.95 to 16. Just like on the Honor 8 Pro, the depth effect and focus can be adjusted later as well, by selecting the aperture icon that appears on the top of the image. Other dedicated modes include portrait mode with bokeh and moving picture. For those who wish to experiment with their photography skills, there is also a pro mode giving access to manual controls and pro video mode, lite painting and more. I was also able to download Good Food, watermark, audio note and document scanner modes to the camera app.

Talking about the performance, the device is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Our review unit had 64GB of internal storage, of which 46.06GB was user accessible. The Honor 7X comes with Huawei's custom EMUI on the top on Android Nougat. This is a mid-segment smartphone and is a decent performer. However, the device did heat up while playing games. The 3340mAh lasted us a day on an average use.

Bag it or Junk it: At Rs 12,999, the Honor 7X is a good device but will face tough completion from Xiaomi Mi A1 with stock Android and dual camera priced at Rs 13,999.