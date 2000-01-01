BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Tips n tricks
I want to purchase a laptop with decent features for rough use. I am a website administrator and battery life is important as I have to be online throughout the day.
There are technological problems that have become a part of our lives and we have adjusted to live with these, but some of them can be solved within minutes.
You no longer need to invest on a standalone navigation device for your car, some of these smartphone apps will do.
For regular users, at least 12 mega pixels, 1080p Full HD video and a 10x zoom can be considered good features.
We list the best smartphones in the market today in different categories -
The innovative uses the tablet is being put to are mind boggling.
Gadgets & Gizmos gives you the specs of top smartphones in different categories -
Smartphone displays are now getting bigger and better with even FullHD resolution and there are a host of apps that let you play any video format.
Today there are multitudes of add-ons of various kinds that deal with utilities as diverse as gaming, news and entertainment.
Gadgets & Gizmos gives you five tips to save a wet phone -
The best gadgets in the market as ranked by Gadgets & Gizmos -
Till a year ago most purchases of all-in-ones were influenced by space constraints. Now, however, the all-in-one has become a complete PC.
Downloadable from the Google Play Store, the application at the moment works only on a few selected devices.
Gadgets & Gizmos gives you the specs of top smartphones in different categories -
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released