Digital Indian uses YouTube for music, Facebook for news

Though YouTube has remained the go-to destination for watching videos on the Internet for a while now, Facebook has started to challenge its leadership in the segment. But a recent trend watch by video analytics firm Vidooly Media Tech reveals both companies have created their own niches. While YouTube is the preferred destination for watching music videos in India, Facebook is the preferred medium to catch up on latest news, says Vidooly.

According to Vidooly, in September YouTube garnered 3 billion views from music videos and Facebook over 1.58 billion views from news. The analytics company tracked the anonymous viewership habits of 641 million plus viewers between the ages of 18 - 65 on Facebook and YouTube.

"Across the viewer behaviour surveyed across top YouTube channels, music was a hot favourite amongst Indians with over 3 billion views, followed closely by entertainment videos with 2.4 billion views. Video content for kids ranked third with 1.3 billion views in September alone," the report said.

While across the top Facebook pages and viewer behaviour surveyed, news videos were most watched with over 1.58 billion views followed in second spot by entertainment videos with 1.06 billion views," it added. With a 400+ million userbase in India, YouTube is the biggest platform for video content and with over 241+ million users.



