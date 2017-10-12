Rajesh Talwar, Nupur Talwar acquitted in Aarushi murder case. Then who is the killer?

The Allahabad High Court today acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi Talwar in 2008. The Court said that the conviction cannot be based on suspicion and they must be given the benefit of doubt. Soon after the verdict, the Central Bureau of Investigation said that it would read the judgment and then decide the future course of action. Now, the investigating agency has two options- either challenge the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court or re-investigate the case and find out - who killed Aarushi.

It was 16 May 2008 when Aarushi was found dead in the bedroom of her house in Noida. The role of Talwars' domestic help Hemraj Banjade came under the scanner. However, a day later, Hemraj also found dead on the terrace of the same room. His throat was slit and the door to the terrace was locked from inside. The Uttar Pradesh Police, which was investigating the case, suspected the murder of an insider job. Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar both came under scanner. However, police failed to provide any evidence - forensic or material- to substantiate the claim. The UP Police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case and the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the CBI.

Soon after taking over the case, the CBI arrested Rajesh Talwar's assistant Krishna Thadaraj and two other domestic servants Vijay Mandal and Raj Kumar. There were put on the lie detector test and based on the 'narco' report, the CBI suspected that they had killed Aarushi after an attempted sexual assault. However, the CBI was accused of using dubious methods to extract a confession. Later, the court released them -Krishna Thadaraj, Mandal and Raj Kumar- for 'lack of evidence'. In 2009, the new CBI team took over the case and based on the circumstantial evidence, it named Rajesh Talwar as the sole suspect. However, it could not find any hard evidence to support the claim and later filed the closure report. The Court did not accept the closure report and asked the CBI to investigate Talwars. In 2013, the Court convicted Aarushi's parents and gave them life imprisonment.

Here's what CBI judge Shyam Lal said while convicting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar : "The parents are the best protector of their own children and that is the order of the human nature, but they have been freaks in the history of mankind when the father and mother became the killer of their own progeny." "They have extirpated their own daughter who has seen 14 summers of her life and the servant, without compunction from terrestrial terrain in breach of commandment that 'thou shall not kill' and the injunction of the holy Quran 'take not life, which god has made sacred'," Shyam Lal wrote in the judgement.