Japanese Bike maker Yamaha has extended its contract with Bollywood actor and biking enthusiast John Abraham as its brand ambassador for another two years.
True to tradition, Mercedes-Benz hogs the limelight by unveiling three new cars at the 12th India Expo Mart.
The leading two-wheeler manufacturer introduced two models at the Auto Expo- the sports cruiser Pulsar CS 400 and the sportier Pulsar SS 400.
BMW also launched all-new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo at Rs 42.75 lakh, all-new X5 and BMW M6 Gran Coup at the 12th Auto Expo 2014 in Greater Noida.
The Expo was intended to celebrate the industry. And it did with 70 new models and launches, which included 26 international models.
The bike is powered by 649 cc engine and inline four cylinder 6V DOHC engine which produces 85.8 hp at 11,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.
Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its concept electric sports car 'Halo' which it expects to launch commercially in the next three years.
While the 'Eleron' is an open sports utility vehicle, 'Tia' is a two-seater car for town use.
