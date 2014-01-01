Business Today Latest News Auto Expo 2014
Yamaha extends contract with John Abraham for 2 yrs

PTI | Greater Noida
Bollywood actor John Abraham

Japanese Bike maker Yamaha has extended its contract with Bollywood actor and biking enthusiast John Abraham as its brand ambassador for another two years.

 
 

Lovely University students showcase innovation at Auto Expo

Merc my words, they are a hit!

True to tradition, Mercedes-Benz hogs the limelight by unveiling three new cars at the 12th India Expo Mart.
Hero MotoCorp to launch three scooter models by March 2016

Toyota unveils its first crossover Etios Cross

Maruti launches compact car Celerio at Rs 4.96 lakh

Auto Expo: Bajaj unveils Pulsar 400 cc

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer introduced two models at the Auto Expo- the sports cruiser Pulsar CS 400 and the sportier Pulsar SS 400.
Auto Expo 2014: BMW unveils 4 cars

BMW also launched all-new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo at Rs 42.75 lakh, all-new X5 and BMW M6 Gran Coup at the 12th Auto Expo 2014 in Greater Noida.
Auto Expo success charts path for industry revival

The Expo was intended to celebrate the industry. And it did with 70 new models and launches, which included 26 international models.
Hinduja Group to invest Rs 6,200 cr in realty, media

Triumph launches Daytona 675 bike at Rs 10.15 lakh

Auto Expo 2014: Honda unveils CBR 650F

The bike is powered by 649 cc engine and inline four cylinder 6V DOHC engine which produces 85.8 hp at 11,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.
Mahindra unveils electric sports car Halo

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its concept electric sports car 'Halo' which it expects to launch commercially in the next three years.
Auto Expo 2014: DC Design unveils Tia, Eleron

While the 'Eleron' is an open sports utility vehicle, 'Tia' is a two-seater car for town use.
Honda unveils all new Jazz, Mobilio at Auto Expo 2014

