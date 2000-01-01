BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
US President Barack Obama made a plea for freedom of religion to be upheld in the country, where relations between Hindus and minorities have come under strain.
Addressing an India-US CEO summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Barack Obama committed a $4-billion financial package to set the ball rolling.
The country's top industrialists split among themselves issues of concern to the two countries and spoke on relevant areas only instead of speaking on all of them.
US President Barack Obama spent more than two hours in the open as the Chief Guest of the 66th Republic Day celebrations.
Cyrus Mistry of Tata Sons and David M Cote from Honeywell will co-chair the high-profile meeting. Industry captains from Indian and the US will attend the meeting.
"This visit is about a very, very high-end kind of symbolism and I am very comfortable with that and I am not looking at specific outcome," Mahindra told PTI.
The deal on nuclear cooperation that was stuck for almost seven years was signed during the term of former PM Manmohan Singh in 2008.
King Abdullah died on Friday after a short illness and has been succeeded by his elderly brother Salman, raising concerns about political stability in Saudi Arabia.
US President Barack Obama said that US Export-Import Bank would finance US $1 billion in exports of 'Made-in-America' products.
Close-up photographs revealed the words "Narendra Damodardas Modi" repeatedly embroidered into the fabric. Damodardas was Modi's father, a tea seller in Gujarat.
"We very much support India's ambitious goal for solar energy, and stand ready to speed this expansion with additional financing," US President Barack Obama said.
Both countries decided to resume talks on the Bilateral Investment Treaty and the 'Totalization Agreement', which will benefit millions of Indians working in the US.
Barack Obama left by Air Force One, the presidential aircraft, from the Andrews Air Force Base.
A senior official said that Modi is demonstrating willingness to break some of the older "truisms about wanting to have equal ties with all great powers".
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released