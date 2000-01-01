BT SPECIALS
Global revenue for drones will reach $130 million this year, up more than 50 per cent from last year, according to the Consumer Electronics Association.
Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche said that the vehicle is geared towards future roads populated with "exclusive cocoons on wheels".
"Our strength is in the premium segments," Samsung President Kim Hyun-suk told. "Growth in segments like UHD TVs, curved and large-screen TVs will be very strong."
The stage is set for the Consumer Electronic Show, the biggest annual technology show, and the air will be full of talks about exciting innovations and future wares.
Samsung exhibited home appliances, including sensors and cameras, which are connected to a central computer system and can be controlled through a mobile application.
The phone has been designed for Europe and emerging markets like the Middle East, and Africa and costs only Euro 129, which converts to around Rs 10,000.
