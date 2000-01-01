Consumer Electronic Show CES International 2015 Highlights Launches Hits Misses Business Today
CES 2015

Hottest gadgets now in sky at CES 2015

Haven Daley | Las Vegas
Hottest gadgets now in sky at CES 2015

Global revenue for drones will reach $130 million this year, up more than 50 per cent from last year, according to the Consumer Electronics Association.

 
 

CES 2015: Intel chief shows wrist-worn drone

Mercedes Benz unveils self-driving concept car

Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche said that the vehicle is geared towards future roads populated with "exclusive cocoons on wheels".
Samsung unveils new UHD TV at CES, seeks fresh start in 2015

"Our strength is in the premium segments," Samsung President Kim Hyun-suk told. "Growth in segments like UHD TVs, curved and large-screen TVs will be very strong."
CES 2015: Wearables, UHDs to hog the limelight

The stage is set for the Consumer Electronic Show, the biggest annual technology show, and the air will be full of talks about exciting innovations and future wares.
CES 2015 confirms arrival of age of sensors

Samsung exhibited home appliances, including sensors and cameras, which are connected to a central computer system and can be controlled through a mobile application.
Lenovo unveils new laptops with Intel's Core M CPUs at CES

CES 2015: Acer Liquid Z410 budget 4G LTE phone launched

The phone has been designed for Europe and emerging markets like the Middle East, and Africa and costs only Euro 129, which converts to around Rs 10,000.
