CES 2013: Through the reporter's lens

Nidhi Singal | Las Vegas

Gadgets & Gizmos' Nidhi Singal is in Las Vegas covering the Consumer Electronics Show 2013. Here's her list of interesting gadgets at the event.

 
 

Panasonic unveils 20-inch 4K tablet

Designed for professional use, the tablet runs on Windows 8 operating system.
LG's booth most impressive at CES 2013

The company has created the world's largest 3D wall at the entrance itself using 122 3D panels.
Casio showcases lamp free projector

The projector is claimed to offer 20,000 hours of projection and has a high brightness up to 6500 lumens.
Huawei unveils super-sized phones

Samsung showcases Youm flexible display

A pen that makes old monitors touch-ready

E Fun, a California-based company, has come out with the Apen Touch8, a cordless pen that allows one to use Windows 8 on their old monitors.
In Pics: Hottest gadgets at CES 2013

Companies have flocked to Las Vegas to showcase their gadgets and new technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show, which runs from January 8-11.
Toshiba unveils Computer Graphic Watch

Its functionality includes connectivity with the android smartphone or iPhone to alert the user for incoming call, emails and calendar schedule.
Hands-on with Nvidia Project Shield

It is a console-type personal gaming device with a 5-inch touchscreen and controller type buttons, triggers, dual joysticks and a single directional pad.
Sharp showcases world's first 8K TV

This TV has a super high vision with 16x more resolution and has 7860 x 4320 pixels.
iLounge @ CES 2013 woos Apple fans

The much popular iLounge Pavilion at CES 2013 has quite a good number of exhibitors that display the accessories for the Apple ecosystem.
Meet the fork that nags you on eating

About the International CES in Las Vegas

Here are some details about the International CES gadget show, formerly known as Consumer Electronics Show -
CES 2013: Sony unveils Xperia Z

This smartphone features a full HD 5-inch retina display with mobile Bravia engine 2.
