The coordination of monetary and fiscal policy has spurred a rethinking of central banks' role - and could portend a new era of active and varied monetary policy.
The economic situation in the so-called Arab Awakening countries is deteriorating quickly, and the imperative for large-scale coordinated action is overwhelming.
The formation of the eurozone and a half-century of globalisation have rendered once-proven macroeconomic policies ineffective.
The IMF now recognizes that capital flows also bring risk, but its new position on capital controls does not go far enough, says Kevin P. Gallagher.
