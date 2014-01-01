BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
"The economy continues to operate considerably short of these objectives" of maximum employment and stable prices, the Federal Reserve Chair said at a swearing-in ceremony at the central bank in Washington.
At stake is the continuation of the financing of Greece by the creditors, including a Euro 1 billion ($1.35 billion) bailout installment to be paid in October.
Russia and China too have warned that the end of the US Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme could have a profound impact on the global economy and urged caution.
The Hellenic Statistics Authority said young people were by far the worst affected, with unemployment among job-seekers aged 15 to 24 standing at 64.9 per cent.
Overall, growth increased in the third quarter from a 2.5 per cent annual rate in the April-June period to the fastest pace in a year, the Commerce Department said.
A survey by HSBC showed that manufacturing activity expanded marginally in September, rising to 50.2 from August's 50.1.
The US government raked in a revenue of $200 billion last month, and reported outlays of $297.6 billion in the same month.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released