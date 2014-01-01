In depth coverage of Global Financial Crisis from Business Today
Global Financial Crisis

Yellen commits Fed to boost still-weak US economy

Jonathan Spicer | New York
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen

"The economy continues to operate considerably short of these objectives" of maximum employment and stable prices, the Federal Reserve Chair said at a swearing-in ceremony at the central bank in Washington.

 
 

Janet Yellen says Fed to keep trimming stimulus

S&P downgrades France by one notch to 'AA'

Eurozone economy projected to grow 1.1% in 2014

Greece resumes talks with its creditors

At stake is the continuation of the financing of Greece by the creditors, including a Euro 1 billion ($1.35 billion) bailout installment to be paid in October.
US stimulus pullback dominates G20 talks

Russia and China too have warned that the end of the US Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme could have a profound impact on the global economy and urged caution.
Eurozone's recession comes to an end

Unemployment in Greece at record high of 27.6%

The Hellenic Statistics Authority said young people were by far the worst affected, with unemployment among job-seekers aged 15 to 24 standing at 64.9 per cent.
Yellen stands by Federal Reserve's low-rate policies

US economy grows at 2.8% in Q3 despite shutdown

Overall, growth increased in the third quarter from a 2.5 per cent annual rate in the April-June period to the fastest pace in a year, the Commerce Department said.
China manufacturing growth slower than expected in Sept

A survey by HSBC showed that manufacturing activity expanded marginally in September, rising to 50.2 from August's 50.1.
What to expect from US Federal Reserve meet

'Emerging economies to keep global growth low'

US federal budget deficit reaches $98 bn

The US government raked in a revenue of $200 billion last month, and reported outlays of $297.6 billion in the same month.
Investors eye Fed meet for clues on rates

