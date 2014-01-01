Business Today Latest News Mobile World Congress 2014
Home
IN DEPTH
Mobile World Congress 2014

With Z3 launch, BlackBerry seeks to win back customers

Paul Sandle and Euan Rocha | Barcelona/Toronto
With Z3 smartphone, BlackBerry seeks to win back customers

BlackBerry Ltd unveiled a new, cheaper touchscreen smartphone and a "classic" model with a keyboard  'Z3' on Tuesday, as it tries to stem losses and win back once-devoted security-conscious business and government users.

 
 

Samsung Galaxy S5, new watches will appeal to fitness fans

More

Mark Zuckerberg riding high, for now, after WhatsApp deal

More

Samsung unveils Galaxy S5, to go on sale in April

More

WhatsApp to add voice to messaging service

CEO Jan Koum said the voice service will be deployed for Android and iPhones this spring, with Blackberry and Microsoft and Nokia phones coming later.
More

Android bug bites Nokia, launches X series on platform

More

Sony unveils Xperia Z2 with ultra-HD video recording

The Z2's built-in camera can capture video in so-called 4K resolution, an emerging standard that offers four times the details as current high-definition video.
More

Microsoft plans spring Windows, phone updates

The update this spring will address some of the gripes people have had when they use devices without touch capabilities.
More
 
 

BlackBerry showcases 'affordable' Z3, Q20

The Z3 - codenamed Jakarta - is the first handset to be manufactured under its 5-year partnership with Foxconn.
More

Opera browser to be pre-installed on Nokia X phones

"At launch time, the Nokia models launching with Opera pre-installed... include the devices Nokia X, Nokia X+ and Nokia XL," Opera wrote in a statement.
More

All about the new Nokia X series

The new series will run Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and will offer Android apps and Microsoft services alongwith signature Nokia experiences.
More

BBM for Windows Phone, Nokia X platforms soon

BBM was a pioneering mobile-messaging service, but its user base has failed to keep pace with that of WhatsApp and other upstarts.
More

Microsoft reworks Windows Phone to take on Android

More

Samsung's Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo watches are for fitness lovers

Samsung unveiled two new computerised wristwatches with health sensors and related fitness features.
More

Countdown to the Mobile World Congress 2014

The Mobile World Congress 2014 is all set to kick off at its usual venue in Barcelona from February 24. A curtain raiser on what to expect from the biggies.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More