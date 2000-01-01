BT SPECIALS
That makes this the first back-to-back drought in three decades, and only the fourth in more than a century. The scant rains have hit the yields of summer-sown crops, especially in the south of the country.
Laxman Singh Rathore, director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the monsoon could start retreating this week.
"Until now, July has witnessed minus 17 per cent of rainfall," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Laxman Singh Rathore said.
A strong monsoon in June alone cannot guarantee an equally good overall monsoon which spreads over four months (June to September).
A strengthening El Nino weather pattern trimmed rainfall raising fears of the first drought in six years.
A record production of pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals is expected on higher acreage under these crops.
Although rainfall in the first half of June was above normal, the 2015 forecast is sending some distress signals across due to the monsoon's impact on the economy.
According to IMD, the revival of monsoon rains in the grain bowl of northwest and central regions should help speed up the sowing of main summer crops.
