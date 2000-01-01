Monsoon 2015 Cover Area Economy Impact - Business Today
Home
IN DEPTH
Monsoon 2015

June-Sept season sees 14% lower rainfall

Rajendra Jadhav | New Delhi
June-Sept monsoon season records 14% less rainfall

That makes this the first back-to-back drought in three decades, and only the fourth in more than a century. The scant rains have hit the yields of summer-sown crops, especially in the south of the country.

 
 

Drought to cut summer-sown corn output by 15%: Industry

More

Monsoon rains likely below prior forecast: IMD chief

Laxman Singh Rathore, director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the monsoon could start retreating this week.
More

Deficient monsoon puts 4 states, 5 crops at highest risk: Crisil Research

More

83% rainfall in July; situation grim in central, southern India: IMD

"Until now, July has witnessed minus 17 per cent of rainfall," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Laxman Singh Rathore said.
More

Moody monsoon may reduce kharif output

More

Crop sowing accelerates on surplus monsoon rains

More

Despite surplus rains in June, monsoon may still be deficient

A strong monsoon in June alone cannot guarantee an equally good overall monsoon which spreads over four months (June to September).
More
 
 

Rainfall deficit may rise on Monsoon withdrawal

More

Monsoon deficiency falls to 9%

More

Monsoon rainfall deficit widens to 10%: IMD

A strengthening El Nino weather pattern trimmed rainfall raising fears of the first drought in six years.
More

Govt sees record kharif crop despite deficient monsoon

A record production of pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals is expected on higher acreage under these crops.
More

Food inflation not correlated with monsoon: Study

More

Why IMD forecasts are watched with bated breath

Although rainfall in the first half of June was above normal, the 2015 forecast is sending some distress signals across due to the monsoon's impact on the economy.
More

Monsoon covers entire India ahead of schedule

According to IMD, the revival of monsoon rains in the grain bowl of northwest and central regions should help speed up the sowing of main summer crops.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More