 Monsoon in India 2015 Top News Story - Business Today

Despite surplus rains in June, monsoon may still be deficient

Jyotindra Dubey

A strong monsoon in June alone cannot guarantee an equally good overall monsoon which spreads over four months (June to September).

 
 

Monsoon engulfs India except western Rajasthan

Skymet gives hope, predicts normal monsoon

The agency has also downplayed the El-Nino factor, saying the chances of the phenomenon affecting rainfall were remote.
Monsoon seen at Kerala coast around May 30

Monsoon to reach North India in 2-3 days: IMD

Belying predictions, the country has received 21 per cent more rainfall than normal for this time of the year, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Govt announces roadmap to tackle drought demon

