Latest buzz from Nasscom India Leadership Forum 2013
Nasscom India Leadership Forum 2013

Predicting technology trends has become more challenging: panel

Goutam Das

At a discussion on Day 2 of Nasscom India Leadership Forum, panelists agreed that while it is important to predict technology trends, the horizon of that prediction has shrunk vastly.

 
 

'The customer can't be king at the expense of your business'

Business process and customer satisfaction expert Steve Towers says customers have become promiscuous - they are not as loyal as they used to be.
Imagineering the future: Nasscom's new mantra

IT industry lobby's leadership forum kicks off in Mumbai with focus on six disruptive technologies.
Nasscom looks at ways to stay relevant

IT sector growth has halved

Nasscom says 2013/14 will be better, with exports likely to rise 12-14 per cent.
'We are using India pretty well'

IT market recovering in Europe: Steria CEO

Nasscom seeks tax rationalisation in Budget

The industry lobby also wants the government to provide sops encouraging investment and promoting the culture of entrepreneurship.
IT exports to grow 12-14% in FY14: Nasscom

