Business Today Latest Strategic Management Society Conference 2013
Home
IN DEPTH
Strategic Management Society 2013

Indian model is a global template for low-cost drug discovery

N Madhavan
Indian model is a global template for low-cost drug discovery

The way Indian pharmaceutical companies develop drugs is a model that should be followed across the world, said Anita McGahan, Professor of Strategic Management at Rotman School of Management in University of Toronto.

 
 

Will family businesses survive as emerging markets develop?

More

How TCS became an Indian multinational company

More

What took China ahead of India and what keeps it ahead

More
 
 

Behind Nestle's 'local multinational' image

More

How the Munjals built a large business from scratch

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More