BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
US District Judge said that Gupta's argument that the evidence of personal benefits presented at the trial was insufficient to sustain his conviction calling it "both too late and too little".
Rajaratnam, who is serving an 11-year prison term, is trying to void a $92.8 million penalty while Gupta wants to throw out his criminal conviction.
The former McKinsey head suffered a major blow this week when his petition to rehear his insider trading conviction was denied by an appeals court.
The former Goldman Sachs Director, who was convicted in 2012, began serving a two-year prison term on insider trading charges in June, 2014.
65-year-old Gupta reported to the minimum security satellite camp at FMC Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts, on June 17 to begin his two-year prison sentence.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released