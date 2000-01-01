Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi Growth Investment Agenda
Gujarat Summit: Firms sign 21,000 MoUs to invest Rs 25 lakh cr

PTI | Gandhinagar
The companies that have disclosed their investment committments include Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Suzlon and Videocon.

 
 

Chandigarh may become the first Indian smart city

Govt to sell stake in more than one PSU by March-end: FM

The comments follow media reports that the government is looking to sell 10 per cent stake in Coal India to raise Rs 24,000 crore.
Essar Oil to invest Rs 6k cr in Vadinar refinery in Gujarat

The plant started commercial production in 2008. Prashant Ruia, Group CEO of Essar, announced the refinery's expansion plans at the Vibrant Gujarat event.
Vibrant Gujarat is now India's principle economic summit: FM

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the efforts by states and promised all help from the Centre in the efforts.
PM reaffirms dreams of growth at Vibrant Gujarat

Modi emphasised the need to work for sustainable and inclusive growth. Various countries are coming forward to work with us in issues ranging from poverty to ecology.
India can grow 6.4% in 2015, says World Bank

FM defends reforms' pace, promises faster growth

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 20k cr in Gujarat

The company's Chairman Kumarmangalam Birla said that for his company, Gujarat is the most preferred investment destination in India.
CLP Holdings to invest $2 bn for 2,000-MW coal-fired power plant

PM Modi's 'Make in India' campaign can be adopted globally: Kerry

"We will turn Modi's 'Make in India' initiative a win-win opportunity for the planet as a whole," US Secretary of State John Kerry said.
RIL to invest Rs 1 lakh cr in 'Make in India' drive

"We will invest over Rs 1 lakh cr in the next 12-18 months in contributing to 'Make In India' and Digital India initiatives," Mukesh Ambani said on Sunday.
PM promises to make India easiest place to do business

