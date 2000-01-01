BT SPECIALS
The companies that have disclosed their investment committments include Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Suzlon and Videocon.
The comments follow media reports that the government is looking to sell 10 per cent stake in Coal India to raise Rs 24,000 crore.
The plant started commercial production in 2008. Prashant Ruia, Group CEO of Essar, announced the refinery's expansion plans at the Vibrant Gujarat event.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the efforts by states and promised all help from the Centre in the efforts.
Modi emphasised the need to work for sustainable and inclusive growth. Various countries are coming forward to work with us in issues ranging from poverty to ecology.
The company's Chairman Kumarmangalam Birla said that for his company, Gujarat is the most preferred investment destination in India.
"We will turn Modi's 'Make in India' initiative a win-win opportunity for the planet as a whole," US Secretary of State John Kerry said.
"We will invest over Rs 1 lakh cr in the next 12-18 months in contributing to 'Make In India' and Digital India initiatives," Mukesh Ambani said on Sunday.
