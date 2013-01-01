Business Today Latest News 2013 Roundup
Year 2013: Roundup

Fund raising via rights issue sinks to 4-year low in 2013

PTI | New Delhi
According to a report by Prime Database, a total of Rs 4,101 crore were garnered in 2013 against Rs 7,295 crore raised in the preceding year, indicating a 44 per cent slump.

 
 

Some improvement expected in economy after a bad 2013

Coal sector in thick of controversies in 2013 over allotment

2013 saw Tourism Ministry making a lot of promises

Foreign deals offer silver lining for Indian carriers in 2013

Realty sector remained stressed in 2013 despite reforms

IT industry returns to high-growth path in 2013

Solution to Vodafone tax dispute hangs fire in 2013

Besides Vodafone, several other major MNCs such as Nokia and Shell too were locked in tax dispute with the revenue department.
New camera phones notable in 2013

Given how frequently people use their phones to take photos, expect even more improvements in the coming year.
More

Exports lead India growth revival in 2013

Automobile sector was a study of contrasts in 2013

'Black sheep' of services sector keeps consumer fora busy

CCI imposes Rs 2,000-cr fine in 2013

Partial price decontrol defined oil sector in 2013

Economy grows at slowest rate in a decade in 2013

