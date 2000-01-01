BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
The first one promises to have a long-term bearing on the agrarian economy. The immediate challenge before the new government was to expand agriculture production and control food prices.
Interestingly, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who led Fortune list in 2012, failed to make in to the top 20 list.
Amidst the high-decibel launches, the existing players witnessed improvement in passenger traffic, higher passenger load factors and a sharp drop in fuel prices.
It was loans given to big corporates turning bad that kept the banks on their toes and even extreme efforts could not yield desired results amid various roadblocks.
The big breakthrough in e-commerce came in Oct when the big three of Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal offered pre-Diwali sales with eye-popping discounts.
It was for the first time in Independent India's 67-year-old history that providing 24X7 electricity access to all the citizens became an election issue.
Though the projected growth rate for the industry was anywhere between 5 and 7 per cent in 2014, the industry actually de-grew by 5 per cent.
2014 started with RBI introducing a mechanism for early detection of NPAs. Rajan's therapy was to act in time rather than waiting for 90 days to declare an asset as NPA.
As 2014 comes to an end, here's a look at a few gadgets that made it to the top.
The precious metal has been hammered over the last 18 months even though all the forecasts of rising US 10-year yields and US monetary tightening have not materialized.
According to Prime Database Managing Director Pranav Haldea, a total of Rs 39,127 crore were raised in public equity markets in 2014.
Digital advertising picked up pace in 2014 as companies sharpened their focus on catering to the growing community of online consumers.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released