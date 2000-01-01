2014 Best News Top Newsmakers developments Business Today
IN DEPTH
Year Roundup: 2014

Agriculture showed resilience to rain deficit in 2014

Ajay Modi
Indian agriculture showed resilience to rain deficit in 2014

The first one promises to have a long-term bearing on the agrarian economy. The immediate challenge before the new government was to expand agriculture production and control food prices.

 
 

Larry Page emerges as 'business person of the year' for 2014

Interestingly, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who led Fortune list in 2012, failed to make in to the top 20 list.
2014: A mixed year for Indian aviation

Amidst the high-decibel launches, the existing players witnessed improvement in passenger traffic, higher passenger load factors and a sharp drop in fuel prices.
Banks chase borrowers in 2014 to recover loans

It was loans given to big corporates turning bad that kept the banks on their toes and even extreme efforts could not yield desired results amid various roadblocks.
2014 changed people's way of shopping in India

The big breakthrough in e-commerce came in Oct when the big three of Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal offered pre-Diwali sales with eye-popping discounts.
2014: When India inched forward on providing power for all

It was for the first time in Independent India's 67-year-old history that providing 24X7 electricity access to all the citizens became an election issue.
Music industry's profits remain under pressure through 2014

Though the projected growth rate for the industry was anywhere between 5 and 7 per cent in 2014, the industry actually de-grew by 5 per cent.
SpiceJet case, safety issues marred aviation sector in 2014

E-commerce players emerged as new recruiters in 2014

2014: When progress was made on banking sector reforms

2014 started with RBI introducing a mechanism for early detection of NPAs. Rajan's therapy was to act in time rather than waiting for 90 days to declare an asset as NPA.
2014: Good year, indeed, for technology industry

As 2014 comes to an end, here's a look at a few gadgets that made it to the top.
Great buying opportunity awaits in gold next year

The precious metal has been hammered over the last 18 months even though all the forecasts of rising US 10-year yields and US monetary tightening have not materialized.
Firms raise Rs 39,000 cr via equity markets in 2014

According to Prime Database Managing Director Pranav Haldea, a total of Rs 39,127 crore were raised in public equity markets in 2014.
Critic to cheerleader India Inc awaits 'achche din'

2014 turns out to be year of digital marketers

Digital advertising picked up pace in 2014 as companies sharpened their focus on catering to the growing community of online consumers.
